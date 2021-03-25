Sign up
Photo 419
New Balls Please!
This tatty tennis ball has appeared in the garden which I think has been brought in by the pesky foxes. Sitting on the grass it does make for a nice green photo though.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
434
photos
54
followers
53
following
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
25th March 2021 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
ball
,
grass
,
rainbow2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever foxes providing a great photo opportunity with the pretty daisies.
March 25th, 2021
