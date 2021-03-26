Sign up
Photo 420
Vaccinated & Proud
We had our 2nd jabs today and I was determined to get a sticker each as they had run out of them at jab #1. Still no stickers buy the nurse kindly ran off to look for some and came back with these badges. Vaccinated & Proud AND blue! Love it!
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
435
photos
54
followers
53
following
Tags
blue
,
badge
,
rainbow2021
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great badge.
March 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That is fab! Can't beat a badge 🤗 My first jab is next week - bit scared, in truth!
March 26th, 2021
