Previous
Next
Vaccinated & Proud by serendypyty
Photo 420

Vaccinated & Proud

We had our 2nd jabs today and I was determined to get a sticker each as they had run out of them at jab #1. Still no stickers buy the nurse kindly ran off to look for some and came back with these badges. Vaccinated & Proud AND blue! Love it!
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great badge.
March 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That is fab! Can’t beat a badge 🤗 My first jab is next week - bit scared, in truth!
March 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise