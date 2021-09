Thirsty Work

When my son and his partner moved into their new home a few weeks ago the previous owners left behind a rather large Rhododendron which had been potted (they took the pot with them)! My son said they didn't want the plant and I couldn't see it go to waste, so I've found room in my already full garden and planted it in the hole that my husband painstakingly dug out yesterday. It's a very hot day again and both me and the Rododendron needed a much deserved drink! Phew!