Wine Glasses by serendypyty
Photo 590

Wine Glasses

The sun was streaming into the living room today and lighting up the glasses in my cabinet. They just looked really pretty and abstract.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
