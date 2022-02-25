Sign up
Photo 755
Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place
Poor penguin found himself stuck amongst the rocks after the storms. I straightened him up a bit and he can stay there for now until he is returned to his rightful place by the birdbath.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
25th February 2022 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
penguin
,
between
,
for2022
,
feb22words
katy
ace
Poor thing. He looks somewhat safe and protected there though. Nice light on him and fabulous textures and contrasts in the photo
February 25th, 2022
