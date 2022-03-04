Previous
Blue 1 by serendypyty
Blue 1

A colour version similar to the black and white one I used last month. This is my dangly gem on a mirror, outside in the garden, reflecting the beautiful blue sky.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK
moni kozi ace
Wow! You might change the title to Diamonds and tag this for the song title challenge https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWA2pjMjpBs
https://365project.org/tags/songtitle-83
March 4th, 2022  
