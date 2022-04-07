Sign up
Photo 796
Rooms Divided
The new stud wall went up yesterday and the door being put on today which will promptly be taken off again so it doesn't get spoilt and, so that the bath fits through when it's ready to be fitted.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
wall
,
bathroom
,
30-shots2022
katy
ace
I can almost smell that wood. This is such a picture of my entire life. My dad remodeled the house we lived in when I was a child and we have remodeled several houses that we have lived in since I got married. I remember the mess but I also remember the excitement of watching the change and enjoying the results.
April 7th, 2022
