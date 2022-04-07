Previous
Rooms Divided by serendypyty
Rooms Divided

The new stud wall went up yesterday and the door being put on today which will promptly be taken off again so it doesn't get spoilt and, so that the bath fits through when it's ready to be fitted.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
I can almost smell that wood. This is such a picture of my entire life. My dad remodeled the house we lived in when I was a child and we have remodeled several houses that we have lived in since I got married. I remember the mess but I also remember the excitement of watching the change and enjoying the results.
April 7th, 2022  
