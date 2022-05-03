Sign up
Photo 822
3. Acanthous
Acanthous means spine-like or thorny. Not to be confused with the Acanthus flower even though it is also a good example. I've learnt something new today and hopefully the viscious thorns on my palm tree stems fit the brief.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
thorns
,
spine
,
may22words
,
acanthous
Leli
ace
Great definition
May 3rd, 2022
