3. Acanthous by serendypyty
Photo 822

3. Acanthous

Acanthous means spine-like or thorny. Not to be confused with the Acanthus flower even though it is also a good example. I've learnt something new today and hopefully the viscious thorns on my palm tree stems fit the brief.
Leli ace
Great definition
May 3rd, 2022  
