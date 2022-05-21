Previous
21. Aged by serendypyty
21. Aged

Leaves in the garden that have already aged and withered.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
Oh! Good spin on the word of the day
May 21st, 2022  
