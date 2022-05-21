Sign up
Photo 840
21. Aged
Leaves in the garden that have already aged and withered.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
aged
,
may22words
katy
ace
Oh! Good spin on the word of the day
May 21st, 2022
