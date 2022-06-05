Previous
Go Slow by serendypyty
Photo 855

Go Slow

We've had quite an eventful few days celebrating the Jubilee and so today we're all on the go slow, in fact I think the snail is going faster than me haha!
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV This is a Fabulous close up with so much detail.
June 5th, 2022  
