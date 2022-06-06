Sign up
Photo 856
Rose
I don't think I've ever come across roses that have grown so tall, this one must be at least 8 foot and is towering over the fence from the neighbours garden. At least I get to enjoy them too!
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
885
photos
74
followers
49
following
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
29
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
5th June 2022 12:17pm
Tags
rose
,
30dayswild2022
moni kozi
ace
Superb flower
June 6th, 2022
