Rose by serendypyty
Photo 856

Rose

I don't think I've ever come across roses that have grown so tall, this one must be at least 8 foot and is towering over the fence from the neighbours garden. At least I get to enjoy them too!
6th June 2022

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi ace
Superb flower
