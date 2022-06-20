Previous
Passion Flower by serendypyty
Passion Flower

Yet another surprise plant growing through the fence - it's such a fascinating flower.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
JackieR ace
That is a fabulous macro!!
June 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful detail.
June 20th, 2022  
