Previous
Next
19. Self Portrait by serendypyty
Photo 899

19. Self Portrait

Edited and filtered! I managed to take this accidentally while trying to take a photo of a flower in the garden and had the front facing camera on by mistake.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha, it’s very cool. I love it!
July 19th, 2022  
Maggiej
Are they all wrinkles? 🤭
July 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Look like you are made of wood 🤪
July 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise