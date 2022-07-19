Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 899
19. Self Portrait
Edited and filtered! I managed to take this accidentally while trying to take a photo of a flower in the garden and had the front facing camera on by mistake.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
929
photos
76
followers
49
following
246% complete
View this month »
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
19th July 2022 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self portrait
,
make-30-2022
Lesley
ace
Haha, it’s very cool. I love it!
July 19th, 2022
Maggiej
Are they all wrinkles? 🤭
July 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Look like you are made of wood 🤪
July 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close