Photo 917
Celebrating
Wine bottles yesterday and plastic wine glasses today. Celebrating a birthday of a very special relative in their beautiful garden today.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
948
photos
75
followers
49
following
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Tags
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
6th August 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine glasses
,
abstractaug2022
