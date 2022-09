Handmade

I've substituted today's word homemade to handmade as I'm watching the TV and seeing the Crown sitting on the Queen's coffin in The Palace of Westminster. I began reading about it's history, how it was crafted and about all the hundreds of jewels that have been set into it. It's been another sombre, thoughtful afternoon watching the procession from Buckingham Palace to the hall where she is now Lying-in-State.