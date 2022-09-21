Sign up
Photo 963
Strawberry Surprise
This little meringue looked a bit surprised to find itself accompanying the strawberries.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
996
photos
73
followers
49
following
Tags
strawberries
