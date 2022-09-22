Previous
Bad Luck by serendypyty
Photo 964

Bad Luck

I saw these crossed knives on the kitchen worktop. I'm not really superstitious but all the same I hope bad luck isn't looming.
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
