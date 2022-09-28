Previous
London Eye by serendypyty
London Eye

I've had a great day in London with two lovely 365 ladies. We had a nice wander along the South Bank and under the London Eye.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy ace
Whoo! Great pov.
September 28th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful pov Cazzi!
September 28th, 2022  
