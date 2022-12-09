Sign up
Photo 1023
Christmas Cat
The tree is up and decorated and our new tree ornament this year had to be a glass dangly Tizer bought at a craft fair last month.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1055
photos
74
followers
49
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
10th December 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
christmas tree
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute little Tizer ornament.
December 10th, 2022
