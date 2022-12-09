Previous
Christmas Cat by serendypyty
Photo 1023

Christmas Cat

The tree is up and decorated and our new tree ornament this year had to be a glass dangly Tizer bought at a craft fair last month.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute little Tizer ornament.
December 10th, 2022  
