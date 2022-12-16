Previous
I'm Being Watched by serendypyty
Photo 1030

I'm Being Watched

I was sitting in my living room looking out into the garden and saw this bush looking back at me. I put a little pic beside it to explain as not sure anyone else would see the face. Maybe better if you squint haha!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
