Whizzing Along by serendypyty
Whizzing Along

Just playing with the motion features on my phone while hubby was driving. I actually like the pictures that are more obscure and blurred but I like the silver road in this one.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
