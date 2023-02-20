Previous
20. Landscape by serendypyty
20. Landscape

Yesterday's photo was of the town so today's is one of the country.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
This is a really pretty landscape with all the textures of the grasses, tree trunk,and the wake from the duck
February 20th, 2023  
