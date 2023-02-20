Sign up
Photo 1090
20. Landscape
Yesterday's photo was of the town so today's is one of the country.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1123
photos
77
followers
50
following
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
5
1
365
29th January 2023 12:30pm
river
,
landscape
,
feb23words
katy
ace
This is a really pretty landscape with all the textures of the grasses, tree trunk,and the wake from the duck
February 20th, 2023
