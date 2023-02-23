Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1093
23. Through The Window
Looking through one of the viewing windows at the Krispy Kreme Donut place this morning and seeing the workers busy making more donuts. I didn't stay too long but imagine that through this window you can see them being flipped.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1126
photos
77
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
23rd February 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
through the window
,
feb23words
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great sneaky peak window.
February 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh that's a great, sweet shot
February 23rd, 2023
