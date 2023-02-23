Previous
Next
23. Through The Window by serendypyty
Photo 1093

23. Through The Window

Looking through one of the viewing windows at the Krispy Kreme Donut place this morning and seeing the workers busy making more donuts. I didn't stay too long but imagine that through this window you can see them being flipped.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great sneaky peak window.
February 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh that's a great, sweet shot
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise