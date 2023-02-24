Previous
24. Suburbia by serendypyty
24. Suburbia

Taken a few weeks ago from the train as we were whizzing past the suburbs and heading towards London.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Walks @ 7 ace
Splendid movement (blur), fav.
February 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sense of movement.
February 24th, 2023  
katy ace
This one definitely tells the story of how fast you were going
February 24th, 2023  
