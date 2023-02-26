Previous
26. Skyward by serendypyty
26. Skyward

Tizer was way above me in the tree so I nabbed a quick photo of him - not a very flattering look but suits the word today.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Casablanca ace
He he!
February 26th, 2023  
katy ace
Now, there is a view. We don’t see every day! I quite like it.
February 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving how his front right paw is holding on.
February 26th, 2023  
