Explosion Of Pens by serendypyty
Explosion Of Pens

Sorting through pens today, we have so many and just don't need them all, so managed a blue photo before they hit the bin.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
A nice high key blue.
March 24th, 2023  
