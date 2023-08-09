Previous
Waiting Room by serendypyty
Photo 1240

Waiting Room

The not-very-comfortable chairs in a waiting room.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise