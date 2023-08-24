Previous
Rain Rain Go Away... by serendypyty
Rain Rain Go Away...

A wet windy day and a rumble or two of thunder - at least the garden likes it!
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely
It’s been a wet one here as well. I think that there will be more to follow over the weekend.
August 24th, 2023  
katy
Beautiful raindrops. I wish we could have some of that here.
August 24th, 2023  
Kathy
So many would love to have rain. Lovely gradient of color in the background.
August 24th, 2023  
