Michaelmas Daisy by serendypyty
Michaelmas Daisy

I find it almost impossible to go to the garden centre without buying another plant for the garden. I love the deep purple of this michaelmas daisy and had to come home with it.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Dawn ace
Agree totally such a lovely colour
September 22nd, 2023  
