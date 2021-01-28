Previous
Rampant Reeds! by serendypyty
13 / 365

Rampant Reeds!

Think I got a bit too enthusiastic painting the reeds 😅
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Nothing wrong with rampant reeds. Fun to compare with the others.
January 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Ooh Cazzi, this is great! So pleased you are doing it too. Must give this one a whirl, probably tomorrow.
January 29th, 2021  
