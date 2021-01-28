Sign up
Previous
Next
13 / 365
Rampant Reeds!
Think I got a bit too enthusiastic painting the reeds 😅
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Extras
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
28th January 2021 10:43am
Susan Wakely
ace
Nothing wrong with rampant reeds. Fun to compare with the others.
January 29th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Ooh Cazzi, this is great! So pleased you are doing it too. Must give this one a whirl, probably tomorrow.
January 29th, 2021
