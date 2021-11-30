Previous
November 2021 by serendypyty
23 / 365

November 2021

30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Cazzi

ace
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
JackieR ace
Again a fabulous display of your creativity
December 1st, 2021  
JeannieC57
I had to star. This is awesome ... may I ask how you created this?
December 1st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A great collection for the month.
December 1st, 2021  
katy ace
Oh fun to revisit all your wonderful photos for the month.
December 1st, 2021  
