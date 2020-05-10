Previous
Next
Elements by sevennd
13 / 365

Elements

Looking out from Point Hudson on one of the sunnier days of late.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

7ND

@sevennd
Trying this as an exercise in self-discipline! I've been pointing lenses at objects and subjects for many years with varying degrees of enjoyment and success....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise