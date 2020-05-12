Previous
Next
Marvel At The Marble by sevennd
14 / 365

Marvel At The Marble

I think most people know what these are. That marble was destined for an undignified existence.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

7ND

@sevennd
Trying this as an exercise in self-discipline! I've been pointing lenses at objects and subjects for many years with varying degrees of enjoyment and success....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
I've stood at few of those in my time....they're very sculptural and elegant really, given what they're for
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise