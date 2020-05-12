Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
14 / 365
Marvel At The Marble
I think most people know what these are. That marble was destined for an undignified existence.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
7ND
@sevennd
Trying this as an exercise in self-discipline! I've been pointing lenses at objects and subjects for many years with varying degrees of enjoyment and success....
14
photos
3
followers
5
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
9th May 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
vintage
,
bathroom
,
monochrome
,
urinals
Graeme Stevens
ace
I've stood at few of those in my time....they're very sculptural and elegant really, given what they're for
May 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close