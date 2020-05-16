Previous
The C19 Reduced Parade by sevennd
The C19 Reduced Parade

The annual Rhody Parade was cancelled (I think we can all guess why) so there was a semi-impromptu 'reduced' version on the usual route. A few hardy souls came out to cheer things along.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Slushbox

@sevennd
Trying this as an exercise in self-discipline! I've been pointing lenses at objects and subjects for many years with varying degrees of enjoyment and success....
