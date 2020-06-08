Sign up
Bridge Is Up
Waiting in a long queue for the Hood Canal Bridge to come down. It’s that time of the year when weekly maintenance can halt traffic for hours, although I only had to wait 20 minutes in this instance.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Slushbox
@sevennd
Trying this as an exercise in self-discipline! I've been pointing lenses at objects and subjects for many years with varying degrees of enjoyment and success....
3
365
car
traffic
rain
queues
