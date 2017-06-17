Kalakala Dreams: The Captain of My Ship

64 Million Artists Challenge Day 17Question: A mind full of ??_Answer: I located a diary entry on my reflections of positive self talk. I wrote, "I am the Captain of my ship"Question: Why you are thinking of itAnswer: I want to surround myself with positive vibes. I will take ownership for my path.Poem for the dayI am the Captain of my ship.Follow me into the eclipse.Clouds darken in my sky of blueI will glide with dreams and the hope that is trueWhen trials come, I will find my wayMy navigation won't drift astrayMy inspration for the poem is another famous poem, "Invictus." I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul. William Ernest Henley from PoemsToday's photo was taken several years ago. It is a mural in Port Angeles, Washington by Cory Ench showing the old ferry Kalakala. This unique art deco streamlined steel ferry served the Puget Soundfrom 1935 to 1967. Kalakala means "Flying Bird" in the NW Indian language.There was hope that Kalakala would be brought to life. The ship was eventually scrapped for it's metal in 2015 after years of failed restoration attemptsKeep steering toward your dreams and goals.