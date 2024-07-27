Previous
Peach Shake by sewfree
Peach Shake

Decided to have a peach shake on this lazy hot summer afternoon. Tasks are finished for the day. I used a "negative" effect filter on the cell phone to create interest in this simple photo.
27th July 2024

Marj

@sewfree
