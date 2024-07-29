Previous
Flower by sewfree
Flower

Odd size of picture. ?? Passing by this bush with a few flowers while on the way to an appointment. I stood on tiptoes with my cell phone to reach this flower. Edit with extra tint to enhance the color. The result almost looks like plastic.
29th July 2024

Marj

@sewfree
