Previous
Yarn projects by sewfree
11 / 365

Yarn projects

Working on multiple knitting projects this Saturday. Decided to take a photo of the projects and my little knit animals posed together.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Marj

@sewfree
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise