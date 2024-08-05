Previous
I live with my calendar. Time is real by sewfree
13 / 365

I live with my calendar. Time is real

Reviewing my plans in my calendar while computer is playing a beautiful screensaver in the background.
Samsung SM A215U phone ISO 1120 F1.8 1/30s
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Marj

@sewfree
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise