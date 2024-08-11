Previous
Time to take out the trash by sewfree
19 / 365

Time to take out the trash

Gathered some trash in an old gift bag and placed it on my foot-rest. This trash is overflowing so time to take it out. I used some special effects on my phone camera to make this look like some type of art. ISO 1096
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Marj

@sewfree
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise