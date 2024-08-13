Previous
Drinking Glass by sewfree
21 / 365

Drinking Glass

End of the day. I had a water with cran-apple juice. I noticed the light through the glass against this odd fabric. Used some special effects to create a modern art look for the glass. It was fun to play around with this photo..
13th August 2024

Marj

@sewfree
Photo Details

