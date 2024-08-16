Previous
Christmas crafts in August by sewfree
Christmas crafts in August

Time to pull out some ornament patterns to create gifts. I have a mini tree to help me dream of what they will look like on a big Christmas tree. The evening light was captured in back of the crocheted ornaments creating a slight glow.
Jessica Eby ace
Nice :) I love making ornaments.
August 17th, 2024  
