Watergate Salad

I was making this salad but my cool whip was still frozen so I decided to take a picture. Once the whip thaws, I can mix in some strawberries and other fruit. These additions should make the appearance of the salad more appealing. The salad is often called Pistachio Delight. The origins of this salad is unclear. It is thought that a chef at Watergate Hotel made this dish for brunch on the weekends. The salad name caught on after the presidential scandal happened. Other recipes followed such as the Watergate cake with a special "coverup" frosting.