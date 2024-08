Happy Chop Suey Day

My dish is a distant cousin of Chop Suey.



I used the phone camera Posterize filter in an attempt to create an artsy look.



My noodle dish has more of a soup like consistency with sliced meat and egg, unlike Chop Suey which is typically made in a wok.

I did not have vegetable left-overs to add but I will enjoy with a light soy sauce. It is said that "chop suey" comes from the Cantonese and Hong Kong dialect, translated to the words "odds and ends".



This is my dinner tonight.