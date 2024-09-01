Previous
Double Exposure by sewfree
Double Exposure

Looking at my hand blown glass jellyfish paperweight when I thought I could see a tiny reflection of my face. This gave me the idea for an abstract look. I moved my photos to snapseed application to create this abstract look.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Marj

@sewfree
