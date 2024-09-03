Happy Skyscraper Day

Had an appointment in the city While waiting in the courtyard of the office, I spotted this odd building. I asked a few questions but no one knew anything except construction has been in progress for awhile.



A reverse picture search, identified the building as luxury apartment towers leaning in opposition to each other and connected by a skybridge on the 32nd floor. The panels will act as sunscreens for future residents, These odd panels will be attached to a track system so that they can be moved by the residents to enclose the balcony.



Today's lighting was very cloudy and grey so I used Blue wash to give this photo some definition. I applied another filter to create the dark edges.