Grocery Day by sewfree
Grocery Day

Shopping today. All the food was loaded up on the counter.

Thankful for the bounty of food.

Decided to use the Negative filter to see my photo differently. Next, I decided to make adjustments to enhance the look and create something unique out of an ordinary picture.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Marj

@sewfree
