45 / 365
Scene of the road at sunset
Running some errands and looked down this road and noticed a beautiful sunset. People are standing by the side of this road waiting for rides. The sun disappeared quickly before I could move to a different position for more photos.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Marj
@sewfree
Tags
road
sunset
sceneoftheroad-70
