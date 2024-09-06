Previous
Scene of the road at sunset by sewfree
45 / 365

Scene of the road at sunset

Running some errands and looked down this road and noticed a beautiful sunset. People are standing by the side of this road waiting for rides. The sun disappeared quickly before I could move to a different position for more photos.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Marj

@sewfree
12% complete

