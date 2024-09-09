Previous
Happy Teddy Bear Day by sewfree
48 / 365

Happy Teddy Bear Day

Returning from my Ocean Shores trip. The Teddy Bears will help me unpack my bag.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Marj

@sewfree
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise